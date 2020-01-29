Sr. Macaya apuntá komo Country Manager of Dutch Caribbean

Seru Loraweg– E ehekutivo ku hopi aña di eksperensia den telekomunikashon, sr. Danny Macaya, a ser apuntá n’e posishon di Country Manager for the Dutch Caribbean, i awor lo guia e integrashon di Flow i United Telecommunication Services (UTS) na Kòrsou, Boneiru, St. Maarten, St. Martin, St. Barths, St. Eustatius i Saba.

Miéntras e ta aliniá ku un prioridat mayó pa Liberty Latin America (LLA), lo e traha tambe aktivamente ku e timnan pa establesé e kompania nobo kombiná komo un ‘national champion’ pa progreso den region. Sr. Macaya, kende anteriormente tabata Deputy Country Manager for the Dutch Caribbean, tin tres dékada di eksperensia den telekomunikashon i el a traha den diferente área, entre otro Logístika, Entrega di Servisio, Komersial, Operashon i Teknologia na Setel/UTS. P’e último diestres añanan, sr. Macaya a forma parti di e tim di maneho di UTS kaminda el a fungi den e posishonnan di Chief Operations Officer, Chief Technology Officer i Chief Commercial Officer. Durante e tempu akí, e tabata responsabel pa diferente proyekto grandi, manera e implementashon di Fiber-To-The-Curb, e upgrade di e ret mobil i e proyekto di fakturashon di UTS.

Sr. Macaya ta un graduado di University of the Netherlands Antilles i Rotterdam School for Applied Sciences. Aña pasá, Liberty Latin America a kompletá e kompra di UTS den Karibe Hulandes. Liberty Latin America ta un kompania lider den telekomunikashon, operando den mas ku 20 pais den Amérika Latino i Karibe, bou di e markanan VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil, BTC i Cabletica, miéntras UTS ta brinda servisionan fiho i mobil n’e islanan di Kòrsou, St. Maarten, St. Martin, Bonaire, St. Barths, St. Eustatius i Saba. UTS aktualmente ta sirbi un total di 101,000 abonado fiho i 134,000 abonado mobil, di kual mayoria ta lokalisá na Kòrsou.