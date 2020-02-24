St. Martin’s Caribbean Counterpoint presented to Italian ambassador in Singapore

GREAT BAY– Dr. Sara Florian (L) has presented her book Caribbean Counterpoint – The Aesthetics of Salt in Lasana Sekou to His Excellency Raffaele Langella, (R), Ambassador of Italy to Singapore. The Italian scholar of Caribbean literature was received (2.19.20), at the Italian embassy in Singapore by the ambassador for the presentation, said Jacqueline Sample of House of Nehesi Publishers (HNP). The comparative literature book takes an original look at St. Martin/Caribbean culture and landscape through literature, said Sample. Dr. Florian teaches Italian at the National University of Singapore. (SF photo courtesy.)