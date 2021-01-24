Problema na Festival Center ku Izzy

Brievengat– Awe na Festival Sènter a surgi un problema serio entre Izzy Gerstenbluth i e grupo di músiko entrenando pa e Festival di Tumba virtual.
Durante un seshon di informashon Gerstenbluth a informá tur músiko ku nan mester hasi dos tèst, si nan ke partisipá na e evento programá na Februari próksimo. E músikonan a puntra Gerstenbluth dikon nan si mester hasi dos tèst mièntras tin presentashonnan ta tumando lugá sin mester tèst niun músiko. Komo ehèmpel a menshoná e region di Jan Thiel i Mambo. Na dado momento e situashon a kasi sali foi man